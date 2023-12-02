Niger Sets To Construct $100m Sports Arena

In a statement following the visit, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, stated that Bago claimed the facility was a part of his commitment to sports development by offering all the necessities to grow the industry.

Ibrahim stated that the governor who inaugurated the sporting kits for the 42nd Federal Civil Service games to be hosted by Niger State, described sports as “an important element in the well-being of people” and offered some of the sporting facilities at the Government House to be used for the games.

He expressed his joy that government employees, often known as the backbone of the country’s economy, have entered the sports world and pledged his support.

During his speech, Amaebi revealed that the games that Niger State will host include the whole Federal Public Service, which includes all federal establishments in the 36 states that make up the Federation.

He said that Bago’s contributions to the growth of sports are commendable and that his work in the National Assembly says it all.

Ibrahim claims that from December 4–14, 2023, in Minna, the state capital, no fewer than 10,000 delegates from the Federal, State, and Local Government Civil Service will be competing in various sports.