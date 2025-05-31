Niger Senator Donates N50m, Foodstuffs To Mokwa Flood Victims

Share

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, has donated the sum of ₦50 million and several trucks of food items to victims of the devastating flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a personally signed statement released to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Senator Musa, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, expressed deep sympathy over the tragic incident that claimed lives, displaced hundreds of families, and disrupted livelihoods in Mokwa and surrounding communities.

He extended his condolences to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the government and people of Niger State, the Etsu Nupe, and the entire Mokwa community, describing the disaster as a heartbreaking event that has brought untold hardship to many.

The statement reads:

“On behalf of myself, my family, and the good people of Niger East Senatorial District, I extend my deepest condolences to His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the people and Government of Niger State, His Royal Highness the Etsu Nupe, and the resilient people of Mokwa in the wake of the recent and devastating floods that have severely impacted the region.

“This tragic disaster has brought immense suffering—claiming lives, displacing families, and disrupting livelihoods across Mokwa and its surrounding communities. I mourn with the families who have lost loved ones and offer my heartfelt sympathies to all those affected.

“As a demonstration of my personal commitment and compassion, I am supporting ongoing relief efforts with a donation of ₦50 million, along with several trucks of essential food supplies—including rice, millet, and maize—to help provide immediate sustenance to displaced and vulnerable members of the community.”

Senator Musa commended Governor Bago, the Etsu Nupe, emergency responders, traditional leaders, and volunteers for their leadership and resilience in the face of adversity. He also called on well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies, and humanitarian organizations to join in supporting the recovery efforts.

“In times of hardship, our shared humanity and unity are our greatest strengths,” he said, offering prayers for healing, protection, and stability in the region.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) protect the people of Mokwa, guide the leadership of Niger State with wisdom, strengthen the affected families with patience, and restore peace and stability to the entire region. May He grant mercy to the departed souls and bring healing and hope to all. Ameen.”

