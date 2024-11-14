Niger Seeks Revocation Of Suleja-Minna Road Contract

Share

Fourteen years later, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, revoke the contract awarded to Salini Nigeria Limited handling the Minna-Suleja road project, saying that; “the company lacks capacity.”

While making the call during a town hall/ stakeholders’ engagement on the constrution of the 125km Niger State component of the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway in Minna, Governor Bago unveiled plans to establish a cement factory in Niger State, leveraging the state’s abundant raw materials in that subsector.

