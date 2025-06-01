Niger Seeks Dangote Group’s Partnership To Unlock Crude Oil Potentials

Share

With its proven expertise in the energy sector, the Dangote Group is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the exploration and development of recently discovered oil blocks in Niger State’s Bida Basin.

Speaking during the Dangote Special Day event at the 2025 Niger National Trade Fair in Minna, Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago—represented by Hamza Bello Sarki, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment—declared Niger State “open for business” in the area of hydrocarbon development.

He specifically called on the private sector to invest in the state’s burgeoning oil exploration activities.

Governor Bago highlighted the Dangote Group’s successful track record in delivering large-scale industrial projects, such as the world’s largest single-train refinery in Nigeria, as a testament to its technical capacity and operational excellence.

Dangote Group is the major sponsor of 2025 Niger National Trade Fair.

Describing the oil discovery in the Bida Basin as a potential economic game-changer for the state, the governor said the opportunity offers a win-win proposition for all stakeholders.

A 2023 geological survey revealed 17 commercially viable oil blocks in Niger State, with estimated hydrocarbon reserves capable of sustaining production for up to 70 years.

The Bida Basin, which stretches across parts of Niger and Kwara States, has been identified as a promising sedimentary basin with significant hydrocarbon potential.

Speaking on behalf of the Dangote Group, Mr. Hashem Ahmed said the company is already making significant investments in Niger State and stands ready to support the development of its untapped resources.

“The Dangote Rice Mill in Wushishi, once completed, will boost local rice production and significantly reduce post-harvest losses,” Ahmed said.

“We are also partnering with the Governor’s Office on the Niger Food Initiative—an ambitious agricultural programme.”

He revealed that the group has committed to serving as a guaranteed off-taker for one million metric tons of paddy rice, thereby creating a stable market for farmers and encouraging private investment in the agricultural value chain.

Ahmed also commended the Bago administration’s proactive efforts to foster a business-friendly environment and stimulate private sector-led economic growth.

“The planned establishment of a Free Trade Zone is a clear signal of the government’s strategic intent to attract investments, boost trade, and position Niger State as a hub for industrial and agricultural development,” he said.

According to Ahmed, such initiatives represent a significant leap forward for the Dangote Group and the broader organized private sector, offering streamlined operations, reduced bottlenecks, and a conducive ecosystem for large-scale investment.

Share