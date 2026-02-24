Niger Schoolchildren Rescue: FG Hypocritical On Ransom Payment – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of hypocrisy on the issue of ransom payment for the rescue of kidnapped victims.

The party was reacting to media reports that over N10 billion was paid as ransom while two senior Boko Haram commanders were released to secure the release of the abducted pupils and school staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Niger State.

ADC, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, recalled that shortly after the kidnapped victims were released, the Federal Government as well as the various security agencies denied that the government paid any ransom to secure their release.

According to the party, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, reportedly described ransom payments as “one of the worst things” promoting insecurity in the country.

ADC further noted that the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, also outlaws negotiations and ransom payments to kidnappers and terrorists.

It expressed fears that, going by the media reports, “government has been doing brisk business with terrorists all along and passing off ransom payments as rescue operations.”

The party stated that allegations of ransom payments at such a scale, and the possible release of high-value terror elements, raise serious concerns about terrorism financing, the rule of law, and the safety of citizens.

“Nigeria cannot claim to discourage ransom payments while operating in a manner that, if confirmed, rewards terror networks, incentivises future abductions, and puts more communities at risk,” ADC argued.

It called on the Federal Government to issue a categorical explanation on whether any ransom, directly or indirectly, was paid in relation to the Papiri abduction, and whether any detainees or captured terror actors were released, exchanged, or otherwise discharged as part of negotiations.

The party added that while the government might be acting under pressure to win short-term political gains for bringing kidnapped victims back home, “its hypocritical posture on the issue of ransom payments risks confusing citizens and promoting the vicious cycle of kidnapping in the country.

“No serious government will sacrifice national security principles on the altar of political expediency and short-term media applause.”