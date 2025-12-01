…Says USA, UK, France, others supporting Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has raised the hopes of parents and the authorities of St. Mary’s Private Catholic primary and secondary school, Papiri Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger state, saying that “the children are doing fine and will be back soon”.

It should be noted that 265 children and teachers who were abducted on Friday, the 21st of November, 2025, are currently with their abductors.

Speaking when he visited the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of the school, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna and parents of the children at the St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Kontagora, National Security Adviser to the Nigerian President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said efforts are in top gear, and security has been beefed up.

While delivering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s message of hope and assurance, Ribadu said Nigerians must join hands together to defeat the common enemy causing havoc in the country.

According to him, “this is a very solemn and difficult moment for us, especially after hearing from some of the parents and all of you. However, we take responsibility because it is our duty to protect you.

“This is a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we must come and visit you. Mr President is in pain. He is in sorrow, just like all of us. He stopped everything he was doing, and he was supposed to travel, but he suspended his journey.

“Enough is enough, we will not relentless in our efforts, we are all under attack, let us not allow bad people to divide us, let us not allow evil to get into us”.

The NSA, who was accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Bernard Doro, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Hayab.

However, there was no representative from the State Government at the visit.

Mallam Ribadu then commended Bishop Yohanna for standing firm and remaining unwavering despite frustrations from some quarters about the abduction, the National Security Adviser said, “You are not alone, I can assure you we are together in this.

“Many good people from all over the world are coming to support us, including the United States of America. We appreciate everyone, especially the European countries like France, the United Kingdom and a couple of others”.

He added that “the whole world is coming together to stop and defeat this evil which has been going on in Nigeria for two decades.”

Mallam Ribadu then assured that “the children are where they are and will come back safely. God is with them, and God is with us. Evil will never win. They are going to come back, I give you the assurance.

“Mr President said I should thank you, Bishop Yohanna, for your understanding, patience, for giving us the right information and for standing by us. We are one”.

Furthermore, he assured that the school will remain and survive, and the children will return because “we will provide security in that axis”.

“You will see our reactions and responses now, one thing I know is that evil people will always be around, but this thing they have done is what will change Nigeria for good”.

Earlier, Bishop Bulus Yohanna thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for coming through and giving hope to the parents and the church.

He then presented hard copies of the report to the NAS, after which they went into a closed-door meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes.

The Principal of the school, Rev. Sister Felicia Gyang, and a representative of the Parents, Mr Luka Iliya, narrated how the incident happened and their current states of mind.