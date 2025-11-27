Niger School Attacks: 2 Parents Die Of Heart Attack

About a week after the abduction of 265 children from the St. Mary Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State, two parents of some of the abducted children have died of heart attack.

This was confir med yesterday by the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna who is also the Proprietor of the school.

Bishop Yohanna said: “the man, Anthony Musa, died of heart attack, but the female we don’t have the name yet because we couldn’t get the family.”