Niger School Attack: Remaining Pupils Will Be Rescued Soon, FG Assures Parents

The Federal Government yesterday assured the parents and relatives of children and teachers abducted from the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School Papiri in Niger State yet to be rescued would regain their freedom soon.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said President Bola Tinubu is working hard on the issue.

He said: “Ever since the incident occurred, President Tinubu has not rested.

He is working with sub-nationals and international organisations to ensure that the security challenges facing the country are tackled. “I can assure you (parents) that the remaining children and teachers still in captivity will be rescued soon.”