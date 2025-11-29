Niger School Attack: Over 200 Parents In Papiri To Register Names

…Lament govt’s neglect

…Beg FG, security agencies to intervene

As the Niger State government continue to play down the attack and abduction of two hundred and sixty-five children and teachers from St. Mary’s Private Catholic primary and secondary school, Papiri Agwarra Local Government Area, over two hundred parents converged to appeal to the Federal and State governments to expedite the safe return of those abducted.

The appeal was made when the parents converged in the school to put down their names and the names of their wards who had been in captivity for over a week.

It would be recalled that twelve teachers, three hundred and three pupils and students of the School were abducted on Friday, November 12, 2025.

Following the incident, Governor Umaru Bago had alleged that the children were only missing following a mere scare by the suspected terrorists and that the school authority was economical with information.

Some of the parents who carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Bring Back Our Girls’, ‘ Our Girls and Teachers are still in captivity’, ‘We need security in Agwarra’, ‘Is education a Crime’ lamented that the state government was yet to visit or send a representative to commiserate with the family.

Explaining the registration process, the Diocesan Director of Communication, Rev. Fr. Stephen Okafor, said the exercise has become very important as the government has requested it.

He added that, “with this registration and the number of parents who have turned up, we do hope those negative speculations will end. Some of these parents had to travel between 3 and 4 hours to get here”.

Also, another Priest, Fr. Linus Arege, told our Correspondent that the registration, which started 12 Monday on Friday, has 215 parents and guardians already registered. Added that, it was duly supervised and signed by a representative of the Agwarra LGA and the Diocese.

A parent who gave his name as Dimas Joseph Mauhuta, whose son Julius Dimas (JSS 2) is among those abducted, blames the government for saying the children were not abducted.

According to him, “the truth is that my child and others were abducted. The government should act and come to our aid instead of saying what is not true.” A teacher whose husband and child were also abducted, Mrs Martha Matthias

Another parent, Emmanuel Ejeh, whose JSS son, Mathia, was abducted, said his other two children graduated from the school, and the school had never experienced such an attack in the past.

In his response, Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of the school, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, hoped that with the registration, he hoped the abductees would regain their freedom very soon.

According to him, “It is eight days now since their abduction, we have not heard anything yet. We are still very hopeful of their return, and we are prayerful”.

He then disclosed that the school serves over 50 communities within and outside Agwarra LGA and that to get the parents to come forth to register their names as directed by Governor Umaru Bago “was not an easy task, as most of them had to travel on motorcycles riding between 3 to 4 hours.”

Furthermore, Bishop Yohanna then called on well-meaning Nigerians and the world at large to continue in their prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims.

The Principal of the school, Rev. Sis Felicia Gyam, while dispelling claims from some quarters that there was a prior warning, said, “There was nothing like that; whoever says so should bring proof of evidence. Neither was there a circular nor a verbal notification”.

The sobbing headmistress, Sis. Blessing Amodu told our Correspondent that from the day of the incident, she has been devastated and has yet to overcome the shock.

According to her, “I am devastated, infact, I am very disturbed that the children up till now are not back yet.

“All I am pleading for at this moment is for the government and all concerned and everyone that is touched by this to please help us to look for ways on how to rescue these children and the staff back to us. That is all I am pleading for, nothing more than that”.

It was reported that on Sunday, 23rd November, 2025, fifty (50) pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents.