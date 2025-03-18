Niger Republic Withdraws From La Francophonie

Share

The Republic of Niger has officially announced its withdrawal from the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), the global body that unites French-speaking nations.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday by Niger’s Secretary-General of the Government, Laouali Labo, and sent to the country’s embassies worldwide.

In the statement, the Niger Republic Government instructed them to inform their host nations of its decision.

“The Republic of Niger has decided to withdraw from the International Organisation of La Francophonie,” the statement read.

This move is seen as part of Niger’s broader strategy to distance itself from international organizations, particularly those led by Western powers, following the July 2023 military coup that removed President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

The OIF, which consists of 93 member states, was established to promote the French language, foster cultural and linguistic cooperation, and support initiatives in education, human rights, and economic development.

However, relations between Niger and France have soured since the coup, leading to the expulsion of French troops and diplomats from the country.

Niger’s decision to exit La Francophonie comes shortly after it joined Mali and Burkina Faso in leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), citing dissatisfaction with what they described as Western-backed policies that undermine their sovereignty.

Analysts believe these moves signal a broader shift in the region, as military-led governments seek alternative alliances, particularly with Russia and other non-Western powers.

With Niger’s latest withdrawal, the country continues to redefine its diplomatic landscape, further reducing its historical ties with France and Western-led institutions.

