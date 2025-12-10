Niger Republic Imposes Stricter Scrutiny On Nigerian Goods

The Republic of Niger has announced new restrictions on goods originating from Nigeria, citing heightened security concerns, authorities said.

The directive, issued by Colonel Mohamed Yacouba Siddo, Customs Formalities Corporation Officer, required that all goods—especially those described as “miscellaneous goods”—be offloaded and thoroughly inspected at entry points before being allowed to transit further into Niger.

He said: “For security requirements, all goods originating from Nigeria, particularly so-called miscellaneous goods, must be unloaded and inspected at the entry offices before any transit formalities.”

It added that goods accompanied by valid documentation from recognised ports of discharge would only be offloaded at their final destination. Colonel Siddo emphasised strict compliance with the directive and urged officers to report any challenges during its enforcement.

The announcement came shortly after Burkina Faso detained 11 Nigerian military officers and seized a Nigerian Air Force cargo plane following an emergency landing after the aircraft entered Burkinabe airspace without authorization. According to a statement by the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) late Monday, Burkinabe authorities launched an immediate investigation into the unauthorised entry.

“An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe authorities and revealed the absence of authorisation for the aircraft to fly over Burkinabe territory.