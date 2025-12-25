New Telegraph

December 25, 2025
December 25, 2025
Niger Rep Felicitates Christians On Christmas

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Saidu Musa Abdullahi, has felicitated with Christian faithful across his constituency, Niger State and the country at large on the occasion of Christmas.

Abdullahi, who represents Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger State, described Christmas as a season that highlights the values of love, sacrifice, humility, compassion and hope, noting that these virtues are essential for peaceful coexistence and national development.

He expressed appreciation to Christian constituents in Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency for their consistent support and prayers over the years, saying the goodwill had further strengthened his resolve to provide effective representation and selfless service.

The lawmaker assured his constituents of a renewed commitment to delivering greater service in the years ahead, with the continued support and prayers of the people.

Abdullahi also extended goodwill to his distinguished and honourable colleagues in the National Assembly, as well as his Christian associates across the country, urging Nigerians, regardless of faith or background, to continue promoting peace, unity, tolerance and mutual respect.

He offered prayers for peace, stability and progress in Nigeria and called on leaders at all levels of government to govern with wisdom, fairness and compassion in the interest of the people.

