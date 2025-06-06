Niger Reels Under Heavy Impact Of Flooding

Share

… over 200 corpses buried … over 3, 018 houses affected … several persons missing

May 28, 2025, will remain a day that the people and government of Niger State, including the entire country, will not forget in a hurry. The rains came thundering down like cascading water from a waterfall.

This resulted in heavy flooding in one of the leading towns of the State, Mokwa, alongside some Mokwa districts of Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa as well as neighbouring communities.

The effect of it was devastating while the aftermath has left sorrows, deaths, pains and losses on the affected communities and people.

As of the last count, the casualties from the flooding included more than 200 persons dead, including children, several residents missing, over 150 injured while more than 3,000 houses are affect, including over 2, 000 destroyed as well as roads and other infrastructure either submerged or completely washed away, with over three bridges destroyed.

The entire state and nation has been trying into mourning as the government and people battle to grapple with the aftermath and restore normalcy to the communities as the living houses and livelihood of the people have been grossly affected and life is at a standstill for many while government has resorted to hurriedly putting up Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to bring succour to those affected.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency, including that of the federal government and hundreds of volunteer groups and Civil Society Organisations and medical corps are racing against time to put the situation under cross and attend to thousands of people reeling from the heavy losses and despoliation occasioned by this natural disaster.

Lamentations

As the people battle to rescue what has been left of their existence and make meaning of the disaster, sorrows and lamentations have taken hold of them and their land. One of the residents, Adamu Yusuf, who lost his wife and newborn baby, was quoted as saying: “I watched helplessly as water washed away my family.

I survived because I could swim.” While Saliu Sulaiman, said the flood had left him homeless and destroyed some of his business profits. “I lost at least $1,500 to the floods. It was the proceeds from the sale of my farm produce the previous day.

I contemplated going back into the room to get it, but the pressure of the water scared me,” he recounted with pain. Farida Auwalu, the lone survivor from a family of 16, lost seven children in the deluge.

The bodies of four of Farida’s children have been found and buried. “My hope is to see the remaining bodies and give them a decent burial and have closure,” she cried.

The leader of the Hausa community in Mokwa, Alhaji Tanko Bala, lamented that at the weekend most of the affected victims were sleeping in an open space because there were no proper arrangements by the government to provide shelter for them.

“Nobody goes to the primary school which the government set aside as a camp for the IDPs. It is only Almajirai that have moved there,’’ he said with a teary eyes.

“The place is not habitable. If government wants to help the victims genuinely, they should come forward and provide them with sleeping materials. People sleep on the bare floor,” he added.

Speaking, with a heavy laden voice to our correspondent over the phone on the incident, a classroom teacher in Mokwa, Alhassan Kolo, said the situation is beyond imagination and take them by surprise as no one expected the level of damages and losses so far recorded. In his words, “this flood beats our imagination because we have not seen anything like this before.

Most of the people affected are the poorest of the poor people who have a lot of children. “There are Islamic scholars who live there also. The corpses of the Almajeris have not been counted because we have not gotten the number of the Almajiris.

“We are talking of a large number of people who died. This is not a small place that you can just count the number of corpses but so far, I counted 50 corpses that were buried today (On the day of the incident). “There are corpses that were buried in the collapsed building.”

Another Mokwa resident, Salihu Ishaq confirmed the figure of those buried and missing persons, saying “the people of Mokwa have never seen anything like the flood before.

“My name is Salihu Ishaq from Mokwa Local Government. This incident is very disastrous because we didn’t expect these things ever since I was born, I have never seen this kind of flood before.

There are many villages around Mokwa, including Mokwa town itself. “Today alone (a day after the incident) we buried more than 50 corpses and more than 100 persons are missing and I believe they may have died now. I have a sister with her three children.

They were swept away by the flood and we have not seen them up till now.” ‘‘The flood washed away more than 50 houses. We are still searching for more corpses. We don’t know of their whereabouts.

There are many communities around Mokwa that were affected. The corpses buried since yesterday and today, is over 100.” He further lamented, “The people lost everything.

They are taking shelter with their neighbours and some are in school buildings. The government has to intervene because this is too much for them.”

Special Adviser on Media, Publicity and Strategy, Jonathan Vatsa, who reacted to the flood disaster said the flood also destroyed the only link bridge between the north and south west, noting that the flood has thrown the governor and the entire state into mourning.

He stressed that the federal government has to intervene to address the disaster, saying it is beyond the capacity of the State.

According to Vasta,”we cannot ascertain the number of people that died, in fact, we are still waiting to get a feedback from them. “You see, this is an act of God, it is a flood. It is an act of God. It is above man’s making and man’s imagination.

The residents of Mokwa in the last 30, 40 years had never seen a thing like this. “It’s just unfortunate that when things like this happens some people must go, some people must die and the state government and His Excellency are condoling with the family of Mokwa, who are the paramount ruler and the people of Mokwa.

His heart and sympathy go to them. And you should know that is his zone. “As I am talking to you the report reaching us is even that Ilorin Road has been cut off. That is to tell you the massive devastation that the flood caused.

In fact, the federal government has to come to help the state because it is very massive. The federal government has to come to intervene because it is above the capacity of the state. “We have never experienced a thing like this before.

The bridge to Ilorin has been cut off, and they call that bridge Tatabo. In fact, that is the only bridge linking between North and South. That’s the only road that goes to southwest from this axis.

So, the whole State is mourning not only Mokwa people, the entire state is mourning.” It was also reported that the bridge connecting Koshaba and Raba communities, about seven kilometres from Mokwa town where the floodwaters merged with the River Niger, was washed away, with several corpses recovered at the point where the water met the river.

Reaction

Some truck drivers said the Mokwa Bridge which collapsed was affecting them as they could not travel with the food items in their trucks.

Speaking to BBC, Mustapha Salaudeen said they were in a traffic which stretched to Dikko junction where all the trailers were stranded. Salaudeen said because one side of the bridge collapsed, they were finding alternative routes that would help them to move.

The National Secretary of the National Tomato Farmers Association, Sani Danladi, disclosed that the collapse of the Mokwa Bridge would affect foodstuff supply to the southern part of Nigeria. Danladi said: “This Mokwa Bridge for Niger is really important.

Since it is the only bridge that links two parts of the country, it will affect the southern part, as vegetable price will go up because there will be no supply.”

Niger State government since the incident occurred has been working round the clock to bring closure and succour to the people, with the government expressing shock over the incident and its effect on the people.

It has also condoled with the people over the incident while its efforts have been largely coordinated through the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), which is working in collaboration with other responders.

As part of its earlier response to the flooding, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dispatched a federal delegation led by Mohammad Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, to commiserate with Niger government over the incident.

While the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with NSEMA deployed men resources and materials to the affected communities, especially the IDP camps.

To bring relief to the people and thousands of commuters and businesses affected by the collapsed Mokwa Bridge and others, the federal government initiated a remedial effort.

Speaking on this, Idris said, ‘‘we have embarked on an assessment visit, and remedial action is already being activated and preparatory for a permanent solution.

“Remedial action is being taken to prevent a complete breakdown of movement of people and goods on the route.” He disclosed that the Federal Government was working towards providing a permanent solution to the problem.

Donation

One of the individuals that have responded to the incident, is the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 Presidential Election, Peter Obi, who visited the state to condole with the government and the people.

He was received by the Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, who briefed him on the incident. He expressed sadness over the situation, donated N20 million to the state government.

Areas prone to flooding

Prior to the May 28, 2025 incident, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, had in April unveiled the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook, which indicated that 1,249 communities across 176 local government areas in 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory fell within the high floodrisk areas in 2025.

The states, according to the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, were Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo and Jigawa.

Others are Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

“According to the forecast, 657 communities in 52 local government areas are expected to experience high flood risk between April and June.

