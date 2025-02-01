Niger Police Rescue Six-Month Baby From Kidnappers

Share

The Niger State Police Command on Friday confirmed its rescued a six-month-old baby who was kidnapped by her cousin and taken to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be sold.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occured last Saturday, January 25 in the Kwamba area of Suleja when the baby’s mother asked her cousin, Joy Nuwa, to look after the child while she went on an errand.

Instead, Nuwa, along with some neighbours, took the baby to Kubwa, Abuja with the intent to sell her off.

However, their plan failed when the baby was reported missing to the police. After an investigation, the police found the baby and returned it to her mother.

Speaking on the development, the Police Command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun noted that all suspects have been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

“On 25th January 2025, at about 9 am, police operatives attached to Maje Division arrested four suspects: Joy Nuwa, 20, from Nasarawa; Favour James, 25, from Kwamba; Ezekiel Emmanuel, 30, from Kwamba; and Patience Obana, 23, from Kubwa, Abuja.

“On 24th January 2025, at about 10 pm, a report of the missing baby was made at Maje Division. The mother, who lives in Kwamba, Suleja, left her six-month-old baby with her cousin, Joy Nuwa, and went out.

“When she returned, she found both Joy and the baby missing. She immediately tried to reach Joy, who claimed she had left the baby at home and locked the door.

“During the investigation, officers found no sign of a break-in. This led to the questioning of neighbours, Emmanuel Ezekiel and Favour James, who was later arrested. Emmanuel confessed that they had planned the abduction with Joy and taken the baby to Patience Obana in Kubwa, FCT, to arrange the sale.

“With Emmanuel’s help, Joy, Favour, and Patience were later arrested, and the baby was rescued unharmed. All suspects have been transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation and prosecution,” Abiodun stated.

