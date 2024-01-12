Niger Police Parade Bandit Leader, 4 Other Suspects

A notorious bandit identified as Rabiu Yusuf (aka Rabee) and four other suspects has been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for various offences ranging from banditry, kidnapping, arms dealing and other related offences in the state.

While parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Minna, Commissioner of Police, CP Shawulu Ebenezer Damamman said the suspects were recently nabbed with the aid of technical intelligence.

Damamman revealed that the leader of the bandit group, Rabee was a member of the Muware camp involved in kidnapping activities in various parts of the state.

According to him “The suspect was arrested at Tungan-Mallam Market area of Paiko, Paikoro local government area by the Crack Squad team of the command.

“During interrogation, Rabee confessed to a series of kidnapping activities, and that he is a member of the Muware camp of bandits terrorizing Beji, Maikunkele, Bosso, Gawu-Babangida, Sangeku, Bangi, Gulu, and Lapai area of the State.”

He added that the suspect is under investigation and he is cooperating with the Police with more information that could help arrest others.

The Commissioner further disclosed that four suspected kidnappers were arrested and involved in the kidnap of a 20-year-old on 21 December 2023 when they invaded a residence at Isana village via Nasko, Magama LG

The suspects include Abubakar Hussaini 25years of Anaba village, Nasko, Buba Mohammed 35years of Maje village, Nasko, Mainasara Muhammadu 26years of Takalafia, Ibeto-Nasko, Ibrahim Abdullahi 27years of Kontagora.

Accordingly, he said, “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the kidnapping of the said victim and collected a ransom of N1.6 million before his release”.

Buba Mohammed also confessed to being a member of another syndicate that blocked Genge-Ibeto road on 21/12/2023 at about 2100hrs and kidnapped a female victim who was gang raped by four of them and they collected a ransom of N1 million.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include two locally fabricated guns one single-barrel gun and five handsets.

All the suspects are under investigation at the Crack Squad unit and efforts are ongoing to apprehend those at large.