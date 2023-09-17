Niger Police Nab Two With 16 Bags Of Indian Hemp

Two suspects have been arrested by the Police in Muwo village during an attempt to ferry sixteen bags of Indian hemp to Ndayako village in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement made available to Journalists on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said that based on credible intelligence received, Police operatives attached to Mokwa Division arrested two suspects, Auta Umar Saidu 25 years and 52-year-old Mohammed Bala both of Mokwa.

He said one of the suspects, Auta was intercepted and arrested at Muwo village while trying to ferry the bags of Indian hemp to Ndayako village.

The Police Spokesman said upon interrogation, Auta confessed that he was sent by Bala to receive the bags from one Lawali who brought the items from Ondo state, and he (Auta) took the delivery, while Lawali left.

According to him, Bala was later arrested and both confessed that the bags were for sale, and they had been in such business together for almost eight months.

Wasiu added that the suspects have since been transferred to the SCID Minna and have been arraigned in court for prosecution.