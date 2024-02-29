Niger: Police Nab Four Suspects In Possession Of 295 Live Ammunition, AK-47

Four suspects have been taken into custody by the Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, for allegedly having an AK-47 weapon and 295 live rounds of ammunition in Sabon-Wuse in the state’s Tafa Local Government Area.

While parading the suspects in Minna, Danmamman said the guns were discovered at a poultry farm where the suspects were apprehended based on reliable intelligence.

The suspects are Dadin-Kowa Sabon-Wuse, Tafa LGA residents Nuhu Abdullahi, 25, Yahuza Isah, 24, and Mohammed Adamu, 42.

He said, “On February 18, 2024, at about 1410 hrs, based on information received that one Nuhu Abdullahi of a poultry farm in the Sabon-Wuse area of Tafa LGA was suspected to be among the hoodlums terrorizing the area.”

“Immediately upon receiving the information, the police operatives attached to Tafa Div, with the Tactical Support Team (TST) led by the DPO Tafa, mobilized to the poultry farm along Garam/Bwari road via Sabon-Wuse and arrested the suspects in connection to the information.

“Consequently, a total of two hundred and ninety-five rounds of live ammunition of an AK-47 rifle were recovered, hidden in different bags of grains within the farm.

“The said Ibrahim Abdullahi was equally arrested and confessed to the crime, while Yahuza Isah aided and connected Nuhu Abdullahi to Mohammed Adamu, a vigilante man in Sabon-Wuse.

“Mohammed Adamu claimed that he bought about one hundred and eighty units of the ammunition at the rate of N2,200 each from one Rabiu in Kagarko, Kaduna, and took delivery in Jere, Kaduna State, while another suspect named Commander Dahiru of the vigilante, presently at large, supplied the remaining quantity.”