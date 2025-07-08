Niger Police Command Rescues 35 Kidnap Victims

The Niger State Police Command and other security operatives have rescued no fewer than 35 kidnap victims, including women and children in the state.

This followed intensified operations targeting criminal elements relocating from the Birnin-Gwari forest in Kaduna State.

The victims, who were abducted at different times from various communities in state such as Pandogari, Madaka, Allawa, and Sarkin-Pawa, and even as far as Taraba State, had been held captive for over a year, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun.

He noted that acting on intelligence, police tactical teams intercepted a vehicle along the MadakaMakujeri road between July 3 and 5.

The vehicle, driven by Yusuf Abdullahi from Birnin-Gwari, was found conveying some of the victims to Yauri in Kebbi State, where they were to be handed over to other members of the kidnapping syndicate.

Others had reportedly been dropped off in Tegina to board separate vehicles to the same destination. The driver was arrested on the spot, while the victims were safely rescued and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

They have since been reunited with their families, according to the Niger State Police Command. In a similar operation on July 4, at about 4:30 pm, another group of victims, five women and six children, were intercepted in Agwara while attempting to cross a river en route to Yauri.

The Divisional Police Officer in Agwara took custody of the victims and recovered two magazines and 60 rounds of live ammunition.