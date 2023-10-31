Niger Police Arrests 28 Suspects

…recovers two horses, AK47, other weapons

Niger State Police Command on Tuesday said it arrested twenty-eight suspects for various crimes across the state.

In a statement highlighting the Command’s major crime achievement for October 2023 the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun disclosed that it has secured twelve convicted cases.

According to him “In the month under review, we arrested twenty-eight suspects which include 7 for armed robbery, 2 for Kidnapping suspects, 7 suspects for Homicide, 2 suspects for rape and indecent assault.

“Others are 7 suspects for grievous harm and three nabbed for unlawful possession of a firearm.”

Abiodun added that the Command was able to recover two AK-47 rifles, two locally fabricated guns, one Dane gun, two knives and two horses.

Furthermore, the Police Spokesman said that eight suspects are currently awaiting trial and eight others still under investigation.