Niger: Police Arrest Woman For Attempt To Traffic 3 Underage Children

The Niger State Police Command has apprehended a 40-year-old woman, Victoria Ebunoha Chukwumezie, over alleged trafficking of three children at Diko Junction, Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement said on November 5, at about 5pm, Chukwumeze, 40yrs, of Nyanya, Abuja was sighted at Diko junction with three children suspected to have been abducted for human trafficking.

According to him: “Police operatives of Gawu-Babangi- da Division stationed at Diko junction quickly moved in and arrested the said suspect. During interrogation, she stated that she took the children, who are between 2 and 3yrs of age, from Lambata and she was taking them to Abuja for care.”

The children were identified as Kazeem, Ya’amadu and Idris. The PPRO explained that the suspect claimed she was taking them to Abuja for care, adding that the parents of the children have been informed, and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, he stated that two suspects, Halilu Haggai Haruna and Maiyaki Ayuba, were arrested for conspiracy, impersonation, and robbery/ extortion following a report at Tudun-Wada Division on the same date at about 1pm.

Abiodun noted that the duo allegedly posed as EFCC operatives, on October 30, intercepted a victim on his motorcycle around Shiroro Roundabout, Minna, intimidated and tagged him a fraudster, as well as forcefully took the motorcycle from him.

In the process of this, the Police spokesman said the suspects extorted a sum of N400, 000 from the victim and went away with the motorcycle.

“The victim later reported the incident at TudunWada Division and with the aid of technical intelligence, the two suspects were arrested on November 2, at about 1am in their houses in Sauka-Kahuta, Minna, ” the statement added.