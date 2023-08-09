Niger Police Arrest Three For Robbery, Recover Guns, Indian Hemp

The Police in Niger State have arrested three suspected armed robbers who have been terrorizing parts of Tafa, Suleja Local Government Areas of the State, and Die-Dei in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The suspects, 21-year-old Suleman Yahaya, 25-year-old Umar Suleman, and 18-year-old Khalifa Abdulrahman are all of the Deidei area of Abuja.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Wasiu Abiodun, while a search was conducted in the kiosk the following items were recovered from them; one double-barrel pump action gun, one locally fabricated gun, 264 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Also, a cutlass, a knife, three scissors, one white t-shirt, and a vigilante shirt.

According to the statement, on the night of Sunday 6th August 2023 at about 2350hrs, Police operatives attached to Tafa Division while on routine patrol around Lolo Layout, Dakwa area responded to a distress call of an attempted robbery on the street.

Abiodun said “On sighting the Police team, the robbery suspects took to their heels and they were pursued and trailed to a tea seller kiosk around Nato garage, Deidei Abuja.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate terrorizing Dakwa, Deidei, and its environs.”

The suspects also confessed that three other members of their syndicate which include Hassan, Lamar, and Bakano are now at large.

He added that the Suspects will soon be transferred to SCID Minna for discreet investigation and that effort is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.