Niger Police Arrest Ten Hoodlums For Killing Two

Two persons identified as Umar Aminu and Saidu Mallam were allegedly stabbed to death in a battle that occurred between two competing youth groups in the Fadikpe and Kutirko neighbourhoods of Minna, Niger State, this however, led to the arrest of 10 persons in connection to the incidents.

New Telegraph gathered that numerous individuals were also injured in the incident that occurred on Tuesday evening.

An eyewitness account explained that several youngsters armed with cutlasses and other hazardous weapons assaulted the Kulogbe village, resulting in a free-for-all that killed two people.

He claimed that, after injuring themselves with deadly weapons, the miscreants vandalized some nearby shops.

In a statement, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said that ten individuals had been detained for thuggery, disruption of public peace, and culpable homicide in connection with the event in Minna’s Fadikpe district.

According to him: “Police patrol teams, led by DPO Kpakungu, were drafted to the scene and three suspects were arrested during the fight. When the miscreants attempted to regroup, patrol teams immediately intervened and seven other suspects were arrested, making a total of 10 suspects.”

Abiodun also stated that the suspects would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for separate investigation and rigorous prosecution.