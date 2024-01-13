Niger Police Arrest Suspected Car Thief

The Niger State Police Command has apprehended one Nathaniel Andrew, a suspected automobile thief, and recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla.

The suspect was apprehended on the Minna-Suleja road while on the route to Gbaiko to see his parents.

According to DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s spokesperson, the arrest was made by a police patrol squad from Paiko Division on January 3, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

“On 03/01/2024 at about 1700hrs, the Police patrol team attached to Paiko Division arrested one Nathaniel Andrew aged 32yrs of Gbaiko area of Minna, with a Toyota Corolla LE vehicle, red in colour without a registration number suspected to have been stolen,” the statement read.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, Nathaniel was attempting to sell the vehicle’s spare tire in order to raise funds to repair the mechanical defect that had arisen along the route, stating that he did not have any money. These activities seemed suspicious, thus he was detained.

During interrogation, Nathaniel admitted to stealing the automobile from the Central Area of Abuja.

He stated that he located the vehicle key on the car door and drove the vehicle away to Minna, intending to sell the stolen vehicle in Kaduna before being arrested.

The police have moved him to the Crack Squad section for additional investigation and prosecution.