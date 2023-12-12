Niger Pilgrims Asks To Complete Payment Before December Deadline

Intending Pilgrims to the Holy Land, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from Niger State, have been tasked to complete their payment so as to meet the December deadline given by the Saudi Authority.

This was disclosed at a one-day sensitization programme to create awareness on the reason behind the December deadline at the conference Hall of Islamic Education Trust (IET), Chairman of Arewa New Agenda (ANA), Senator Ahmed Abubakar said the Saudi Authority has allocated only 97,000 slots to the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) out of which Nigerians were yet to meet up with the payment of the allocated seats.

He said the scanty slot informed the decisions of the sensitization for Nigerians particularly the Northern part of the country to hasten up to meet the deadline.

He disclosed that the Saudi Authority will close the visa Portal by the end of December, adding that the intending Pilgrims for the year 2024 should ensure the completion of their payments so as to get their visas as scheduled.

He attributed the increase in the 2024 Hajj fare to the exchange rate of dollars stressing that the hike should not be seen as a deliberate attempt to deny Nigerians from performing one of the pillars of Islam.

Also speaking, the Director General, Niger State Bureau For Religious Affairs, Dr Umar Farooq Abdullahi commended the Arewa New Agenda for embarking on the sensitization programme in Niger state.

He assured that the state Bureau for Religious Affairs under his leadership would step down across the twenty-five local government areas of the state.

He further noted that the Bureau for Religious Affairs as part of its mandate will collaborate with the state Pilgrims Welfare Board to take their message across the twenty-five local government areas of the state to sensitize intending Pilgrims on the need to hasten their payment before the deadline.