Niger PDP Youth Leader Defects To ADC

A prominent youth leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Shitu Adamu Evuti, has officially announced his resignation from the main opposition party.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Evuti dumped PDP and joined the newly formed coalition, African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing unresolved national-level crises within the party as his primary reason for defection.

In a formal resignation letter dated July 18, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Evuti/Kpada Ward, Lapai Local Government Area, Evuti expressed his disappointment with the lingering internal divisions in the party.

Evuti, who served as the PDP candidate for the Niger State House of Assembly in 2019 and was appointed the State Youth Leader in 2023, thanked the people of Evuti/Kpada Ward, Lapai LGA, and the Niger South Senatorial District for their consistent support and trust in his leadership.

He acknowledged the PDP for providing a platform for his political growth but noted that his decision to exit the party followed extensive consultations with constituents, political allies, and stakeholders.

“I wish to formally tender my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately,” he wrote.

Speaking on his next move, Evuti said he is now aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which he described as a “progressive alternative” committed to youth inclusion, transparency, and national development.

“To the PDP family, I humbly seek forgiveness from anyone I may have offended during my time in the party. Personally, I bear no grudges and have forgiven anyone who may have wronged me,” he added.

Evuti’s defection marks another significant blow to the PDP in Niger State, as the party continues to struggle with internal fractures ahead of the 2027 general elections. His move to ADC is expected to strengthen the party’s grassroots mobilisation and youth engagement strategy in the region.