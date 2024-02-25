Niger PDP Group Want Bomi-Gulu As National Chairman

As stakeholders begin their plans to shop for new leadership of the party, a group of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Niger State are advocating for the state to produce the next National Chairman of the party.

The group under the Concerned PDP Youths in the state said they were rooting for Alhaji Sidi Abdul Bomi-Gulu a governorship Aspirant in the last election to vie for the position.

While making their position known on Sunday in Minna, the Chairman of the group and Sarkin Wasa Nupe’ Alhaji Babadoko Sule Sarki said, considering the vibrancy of the governorship Aspirant in the last election “he will “re-organise, re-engineer and direct the party to a better direction to regain its lost glory”.

According to him, Alhaji Bomi-Gulu who is the Kauran Lapai is enjoined to join the race during the next National Convention of the party in order to revive the party.

“We in Niger state PDP concern group wish to mobilize for him to vie for the National Chairman of PDP because we believe in his personal qualities and if given the opportunity he will mobilize members for optimal performance in the next elections”.

He said Bomi-Gulu has touched lives, especially youths through skill acquisition, and scholarships and has empathy for the less privileged, the qualities needed to revive PDP to glory.