Niger PDP Elects Halidu As New State Chairman

The Niger State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday elected Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Halidu as its new State Chairman.

New Telegraph gathered that Halidu won a closely contested election, securing 1,289 votes, while his closest opponent, Yahaya Abdullahi (Ability), garnered 1,260 votes.

Correspondingly, Hadi Kuta was declared the State Secretary, while Mrs Salomi Ndakosu won the position of Woman Leader, polling 1,373 votes to defeat Mrs Ramotu Jibrin, who received 590 votes.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman called for unity among party members and stressed the need for collective effort to restore the party’s prominence in the state.

The Chairman also expressed confidence in PDP’s potential to unseat the current ruling party in the 2027 elections.

He further rallied members to work together towards electoral success, starting with the upcoming local government elections in November.