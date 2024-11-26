Niger Partners Chinese Firms To Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

Share

As part of plans to increase agricultural production and reduce post-harvest losses, Niger state government has entered into partnership with Chinese Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone facilities in Chendgu, Mlian Uang, and De Yang City, all within Sichuan Province, to acquire more knowledge to improve the quality of agricultural products.

Speaking with New Telegraph after a recent visit to China, Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, said the arrangements can enhance food security, reduce poverty, and improve the livelihoods of the citizens. Usman, who led the delegation’s visit to established Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone facilities in Chendgu, Mlian Uang, and De Yang City, all within Sichuan Province, said the visit aims to facilitate knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and investment opportunities.

According to him, “By learning from China’s successful experiences in agro-industrial processing, as a state, we can enhance our own capabilities, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.”

Share

Please follow and like us: