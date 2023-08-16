Niger: Olawepo-Hashim wants Nigeria back to non-alignment policy

A former presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has appealed to Nigeria’s President and Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu, to have a rethink on the decision to commit Nigerian troops to the invasion of Niger in pursuant of the ECOWAS’ resolution to reinstate the ousted civilian government in the country. In a statement by his media office, Olawepo-Hashim explained that though the invasion of Niger Republic may achieve the objective of removing the military junta in Niamey, it has the potential of escalating the security problem in the North-West and North-East of Nigeria as the remnant of the fleeing men loyal to the junta will hibernate in forests between Nigeria and Niger to escalate what the bandits have been doing to Nigeria in the past few years. He noted that nations go to war primarily to protect their national interests, adding that in the Nigerien case, there is no national interest of Nigeria at stake to warrant a commitment of Nigerian troops.

According to him, the problem in Niger is an internal problem of the country, and at best, a Francophone problem. His words: “Nigeria must return to its traditional for eign policy of pursuing peace and security in Africa, policy of non-aggression and nonalignment. We must remain non-aligned to the interests of any foreign power at the global stage as formulated by our founding fathers at independence. The policy of non-alignment championed by Nigeria and India earned the nation respect and friendship all over the world. “Africa cannot afford another security mess similar to what happened after the invasion of Libya and overthrow of Muammar Gadaffi in 2012, which destabilised the entire Sahel region, and Nigeria is still battling with the consequences in mounting security problems in the North West and North East zones.”

While noting that military intervention is now regarded as an aberration around the world, he however, urged ECOWAS to employ “constructive engagement and diplomacy” in ensuring that democratic structures are restored in the country. In another development, Olawepo-Hashim praised the nomination of an Abuja indigene, Hon. Bitrus Jisalo, as minister, saying it is a signal of President Tinubu’s commitment to national integration.

The former presidential candidate, who stated this when he visited the ministerial nominee at his home in Abuja, said: “ I was an active player in the transition from military rule to democracy, and served as Secretary to a sub-committee of the Policy Advisory Committee, I know Abuja people have always wanted this. Now, it has happened although it has taken almost a quarter of a century to come. “Those who are not from Abuja or the North Central Zone will not understand how significant this is. That is why many people have been trooping from the grassroots to congratulate the honourable gentleman.”