Niger, NNPCL Sign Mou For Hydro- Power Plant, Others

The Niger State Gov- ernment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to establish a Greenfield Hydroelectric power project.

The agreement also covers the creation of solar parks in educational institutions, the provision of solar home systems for 250,000 households, and the establishment of a 500 million-litre Ethanol Plant ball in the state.

The deal also involved co- operation in the prevention and development of renewable energy and low-carbon solution projects, supporting the energy transition and ensuring clean energy access.

According to a statement seen by Daily Telegraph yesterday, the Governor of Niger State, Muhammed Bago and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, signed for Niger State while NNPC’s Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye, and NNPCL’S Managing Director, New Energy Limited, Kanayo- chukwu Odoe, signed for the NNPCL.