Niger: Nigeria Fighting Too Many Wars Already, Can’t Add Another, Says Adeboye

The General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has joined the league of advocates of peace over the situation in Niger Republic. That was even as he said that Nigerians are already fighting too many wars against kidnapping, hunger, banditry and more. He made this known, Fri- day at the Redemption City of God, during the Holy Ghost night, the peak of the 71st edition of the Church’s yearly Convention tagged ” Beyond Expectations.”

The lecturer turned preacher said that it was is not a pleasant experience, apparently in veil reference to the debate going on within the Economic Community of West Af- rican States(ECOWAS), that heads of government should use military options against the Niger Republic junta, who toppled the democratically elected government of Mohammed Bazoum. Pastor Adeboye, who was a student at University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), when the Civil War broke out in 1967, said: “As a student, not a soldier in the war front, I witnessed the devastations which attended a war.

I will rather choose peace. “Already, we are at war with kidnappers, hunger, banditry and the like. We cannot afford to go into another war. That is why we must cry unto God to have mercy on Nigeria” He continued: “If your country is not Nigeria, you can ask God to have mercy on your country. Mention the name of your country,” he urged the congregation, which included those watching via satellite television and virtually.

He reminded the congregants that some time last year, he requested for 1,000 volunteers to join him in prayer and fasting to seek the face of God and to commit the country into the hands of God. He said: “How many of you remember at a time it was practically impossible to travel to Kaduna by road, rail or air, without the fear of being attacked by bandits or terrorists. “I asked for 1000 volunteers to join me in prayer and fasting. I got 37,000 volunteers.

We prayed and fasted that God should have mercy on Nigeria. God answered our prayer. We did not come out to make noise about it as it is our duty to pray to God for our leaders. “However, we are not out of the woods yet. There is the need for us to pray more. That is why you are going to rise to your feet, cry out to God and say Father! Please have mercy on Nigeria.”

Furthermore, Adeboye used the occasion, to debunk a story trending on the social media that he consults demonic powers before coming to the altar to tell his congregants, especially at the Redemption City of God, that “My father says.” A livid Adeboye said initially, he did not pay attention to it. “But while I was praying for the ongoing Convention that God should do more, I said wait a minute, some people might believe this is a lie.

“That is why I want you to pray and say Father! If it is true that Adeboye is in league with demonic forces or consults any other medium, kill him before the sun rises. Add that if is not true but he uses only your power, multiply that power in seven folds in Jesus name. “There is the need to put an end to that wicked story”, he added. The Convention, which started last week Monday, is expected to end this Sunday.