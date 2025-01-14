Niger: NERC Transfers Regulatory Oversight To NSERC

Share

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has transferred the regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Niger State from the Commission to the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC) to NSERC.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on its X titled: “Transfer of regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Niger State to NSERC.”

It recalled that with the EA 2023, the Commission retained the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state/international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

It added that the EA also mandated any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the State Regulator.

NERC said: “Based on this, the Government of Niger State complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified NERC and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Niger State.

It directed that Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) to incorporate a subsidiary (AEDC SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Niger State from AEDC.

It added that AEDC shall complete the incorporation of AEDC SubCo within 60 days from 10th January 2025. According to it, the subcompany shall apply for and obtain license for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from NSERC, among other directives.

It also directed Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) to incorporate a subsidiary (IBEDC SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Niger State from IBEDC.

