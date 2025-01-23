Niger: NAF Airstrikes Neutralises Bandits Hibernating At Alawa Forest

Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma (AC OPFY), has recorded another significant achievement in its counter-terrorism campaign, neutralising scores of bandits and dismantling their logistics base at Alawa Forest in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Director, Public Relations and Information(DOPRI), Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Olusola Akinboyewa, said in a release that, “This operation, conducted on January 21, 2025, was based on credible intelligence and follow-up confirmatory aerial surveillance efforts which indicated an influx of armed terrorists into the forest.

“These criminals were linked to widespread violence, including two Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks on 19 December 2024 in Bassa, Shiroro LGA, which claimed several innocent lives.”

He said, “The NAF launched a three-day sustained air operation, code-named Konan Daji, to degrade the terrorists’ capabilities and render the forest inhabitable for them.

“AC OPFY dispatched a formation of fighter aircraft to execute air interdiction missions in the area. “Upon arrival, the jets swiftly engaged the identified targets with precision strikes, neutralising numerous armed fighters and destroying their logistics base, as confirmed by multiple secondary explosions.

“The NAF, in close coordination with ground forces, remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining operational dominance across the region.

“Sustained efforts are underway to eliminate all criminal elements from Alawa Forest and surrounding areas, ensuring lasting peace and security for communities in Niger State.”

