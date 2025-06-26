Niger Moves Against Adulterated Fertiliser Dealers

The Niger State Government is set to descend on adulterated fertiliser dealers to ensure that farmers have access to high-quality products that meet safety standards.

The Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Mathew Ahmed said this at an event organised in collaboration with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) in Minna.

He said the move is aimed at protecting farmers from exploitation and boosting agriculture.

Ahmed said:”Many farmers don’t know where to go to get good fertilisers, but under this new policy, we are going to take serious measures to ensure that we help our farmers.

“We are going to take the fertilisers from the sellers and analyse the samples to test the efficacy of the fertiliser and safety standards.