Niger: Military Engagement, Not An Option – Atiku

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has warned against the use of force against the military juntas in Niger Republic. Atiku in a statement, commended leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), for the steps so far taken to restore normalcy in the country.

He, however, warned that military hostilities may “ex- acerbate the status quo.” He added: “The crisis in the Republic of Niger requires diplomatic engagements, and that must mean that the channels for dialogue should be well sustained.”

The former vice president noted that military intervention in Niger has created tension across the West Africa sub-region, adding that the development has caused international attention to the country. Atiku called on the Nigeria to take up leadership in ensuring that the crisis is not just curtailed but also ensured that the restoration of democratic governance in that country.