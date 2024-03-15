Niger May Sanction, Dump AEDC Over Poor Power Supply

The Niger State government has resolved to put an end to the incessant epileptic power supply in the state, as the state House of Assembly has summoned the regional manager of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to explain the reason behind the current epileptic power supply.

The House yesterday threatened to compel the state government to pull the state out of areas covered by the AEDC and join another distribution company. Recall that most parts of the state have been thrown into darkness for over a month.

The lawmakers’ decision followed a motion by the member representing Bida II Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Haruna, asking the House to invite the regional manager to appear before it to explain the deteriorating power situation in the state.

As a result of the motion which was overwhelmingly and unanimously supported by the lawmakers, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, directed the Clerk of the House to immediately write a letter inviting the regional manager of the AEDC, the state Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy and other stakeholders in the electricity sector to appear before the House on Tuesday next week.