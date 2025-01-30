Niger, Mali , Burkina Faso Officially Quit Ecowas

Share

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has formally recognised the withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, after more than a year of diplomatic tensions.

The latest development marks a significant shift in regional diplomacy.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced the three countries’ withdrawal in a statement yesterday.

But ECOWAS urged its remaining 12 members to continue to recognise the national passports of the departing nations and trade with them until otherwise advised.

ECOWAS President Omar Touray told reporters in Abuja, where the bloc has its headquarters, that the decision was in the spirit of “regional solidarity and interest of the people.”

He said the Commission had invited the three countries to a technical meeting, noting that any member state was welcome to return.

