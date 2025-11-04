Niger LG Polls: Observers Seek Transparent, Credible Election Process Nationwide

Observers of the November 1, 2025 Niger State local government elections have called for a more transparent and credible electoral process to strengthen public confidence in elections across Nigeria.

Speaking during a press briefing in Minna, the team leader and National President of the Forum of Independent Election Observers in Nigeria under the National Council of NGOs, Chief (Dr.) Lazarus Nwachukwu, described local government elections as a vital component of grassroots development and democracy.

He said the delegation was divided into three teams to monitor the exercise across the state’s three senatorial zones, noting that despite low voter turnout, the election was largely peaceful.

“We are aware of the voter apathy, but we look forward to more robust, free, fair, and transparent elections in the future—elections the people can truly trust,” Nwachukwu stated.

He urged electoral bodies at all levels to adopt improved systems and processes to ensure credible polls across the country.

The observers, in their preliminary report, commended security agencies for their professionalism and coordination during the exercise, noting that their conduct contributed to the peaceful outcome of the polls.

Nwachukwu added that the group had met with security agencies, the electoral body, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), and other stakeholders, and that a comprehensive report of their findings would be made public soon.