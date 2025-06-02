Niger LG Polls: 805 Candidates To Contest Elections – NSIEC

Share

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has announced that a total of 805 candidates from 10 political parties will participate in the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for November 1, 2025.

Chairman of NSIEC, Mohammed Jibrin Imam, made this known in Minna during the official flag-off of the campaign season.

He confirmed that political parties are now officially cleared to commence public campaigns, which will run until October 31, 2025.

Imam disclosed that 69 candidates are contesting for Chairmanship positions, 66 for Vice-Chairmanship, and 670 for Councillorship across the 25 Local Government Areas in the state.

He listed the participating political parties as the All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Labour Party (LP), Booth Party, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Action Alliance (AA), Accord Party, and Action People’s Party (APP).

The NSIEC chairman urged political parties and their candidates to abide by the commission’s campaign guidelines, stressing that their conduct and utterances during the campaign would significantly influence the peaceful and successful outcome of the elections.

While campaigns are ongoing, the commission will continue implementing other scheduled activities, including the publication of the notice of polls and the formal declaration of November 1 as the election date, which will be announced on September 1, 2025.

Imam further stated that political parties are expected to submit the names of their agents to the respective electoral officers in the local councils.

He noted that the process has been largely successful despite some challenges, particularly the lackadaisical attitude of some political parties toward the election timetable, adding that these issues have not derailed the overall implementation of the commission’s schedule.

