Niger LG Poll: Bago Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays

Ahead of the November 1 Local Government elections, the Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to enable eligible voters exercise their franchise.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman said in a statement signed by his Information Officer, Tanko Lawal that the governor approved the work-free days to grant eligible voters the opportunity to go to their respective polling units and cast their votes in the elections.

According to him “markets, banks, schools, financial institutions and public offices will remain closed, while movement of persons and vehicles would be restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“The State Government has declared Thursday 30th and Friday, 31st October, 2025, as a state-widework-free-days to enable citizens across the State to fully participate in the forthcoming Local Government Elections on Saturday, 1st November, 2025.”

He however urge Niger State residents to come out enmasse to perform their civic responsibilities on Saturday. Accordingly, he said: “This election provides yet another opportunity for Nigerlites to elect capable leaders who will champion development and represent our collective interests at the grassroots level.”