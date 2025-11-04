Niger LG Poll: APC Wins All Chairmanship Seats

Following the Niger State Local Government (LG) election held on Saturday, November 1, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have won the chairmanship seats conducted in all the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

The ruling party also won 271 of the councillorship seats in the 25 LGs, while the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) got only three seats in Tafa and Rafi LGAs.

The Commissioner for Operations, Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), Mohammed Liman, who announced the outcome of the election on Monday night, said Certificates of Return would be issued to the winners

READ ALSO

“The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission NSIEC wishes to inform the general public and the people of Niger State that the 2025 local government council chairmanship election was duly conducted across the 25 local governments of the state

“The commission further confirms that all returning officers appointed for the conduct of the election have formally concluded collation and declaration of results in accordance with the electoral law and the commission’s operational guidelines.

“The commission, after careful review, has approved and ratified the result as announced by the returning officers.

“As for the councillors, the commission has approved and ratified the councillorship result as declared by the ward returning officers of the 274 wards in the state. For the avoidance of doubt, APC won 271 seats while PDP won two councillorship seats in Tafa Local Government and one in Rafi Local Government.

“Furthermore, the commission announces that certificates of returns will be presented to all the elected chairmen and councillors as scheduled, and relevant stakeholders will be notified accordingly,” Liman said.