Niger LG Elections: CAN Chairman Tasks Christians, Residents To Vote En Masse

…Begs INEC to announce PVCs collection centres

As Nigerlites prepare for the local government elections this weekend, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most Rev. Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has called on residents of the state to come out en masse to exercise their franchise.

While advising that voter apathy is not a good sign for the process, the Chairman, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna urged eligible voters who have registered to go get their Permanent Voter’s Card from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC office.

According to Bishop Yohanna, “the 2025 local government elections are around the corner, I want to appeal to those who are yet to collect their PVCs to quickly collect their PVCs to avoid unnecessary rush and to regret it in the future.”

He therefore called in all Christian faithfuls to participate actively in the electoral process, adding that “it is your civic right.”

In his words, the Chairman said: “I call on all residents to participate in the November 1st Chairmanship and Councillorship elections.

“Let it be known that we are the determinants of who leads us at the local and grassroots levels. As Christians, we must participate actively in politics either as members of political parties or as electorates.

“To avoid voter apathy, let us come out and vote in the people of our choice into various offices”.

He admonished political parties to feed candidates who can provide basic amenities and meet the yearnings of the people.

Furthermore, he called on Bloc leaders both at the State and LGA level, leaders/heads of churches, to call on their members not to sit on the fence but to participate actively and to ignore statements like “Votes do not count”.

While calling on security personnel to discharge their duties, he appealed to Nigerlites to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the elections and avoid any acts that would bring about the breakdown of law and order in the state.

Bishop Yohanna also called on the INEC to publish and announce PVC collection centres to enable those who registered online to pick up their cards.