Niger: Lavun Constituency Bye-Election Peaceful

The by-election election into the State Assembly seat of the Lavun constituency has been described as peaceful.

The early arrival of materials aided the peaceful process in a contest between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Baba Yusuf-Dabban and Jibrin Ndagi-Babba of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

It should be recalled that Yusuf-Dabban was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2023.

State Commissioner of Police, CP. Shawulu Dan-Mamman said during an inspection visit to the polling units in the area that he had directed for adequate deployment of personnel and operational assets to ensure a credible and peaceful conduct of the election.

It should be noted that the by-election was held in nine registration areas across 32 polling units in Lavun with registered voters of 19,121.

Speaking to Journalists, the Commissioner of Police said, the by-election has so far been without any hitch, adding, “I am in the area to encourage security agencies involved in the election to discharge their duties effectively.

“I am on ground to tackle any security challenge here, and I have been able to do that”.

The seven polling units include Elomi, Sokomba, Latiko, Doko, Emigba, Manbwari and Yafu.

Some of the electorates however recommended the INEC for early arrival of materials and the presence of security personnel.

It would be recalled that Yusuf-Dabban had scored 20,429 votes to emerge the winner over Ndagi who polled 18,200 votes.