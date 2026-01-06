Niger Killings: Mass Exodus As Terrorists Threaten Communities

Rumours of imminent terrorist attacks have sparked panic in the Agwarra and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State. This comes after armed gangs murdered at least 42 people, including children, and abducted scores during last Saturday’s attacks in the areas.

It also comes less than one month after over 300 pupils and teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic School Papiri in the Agwarra LGA were abducted by gunmen. Our correspondent learnt that the majority of the villagers fled for their lives, leaving communities deserted.

A villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, appealed to the government to come to their aid, saying: “Without security, there will be a massive loss of lives and permanent displacement of people.

“It is clear that, pending the elimination of the terrorists and their hideouts in Kainji Game Reserve, there is an immediate need for increased security presence to eliminate these terrorists.” Spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora, Rev. Fr. Matthew Kabirat, confirmed that parishioners and priests are relocating.

He said: “Our parishioners and priests are leaving for fear of possible attacks. The security personnel who came after the incident cannot be found. There are no signs of help for the people; these terrorists are having a field day and our people are moving from those areas for fear of either being killed or kidnapped.”

On Saturday’s attack, he said: “The victims were both Christians and Muslims; they also kidnapped an unknown number of women and children. The fire was so intense that the smoke could be seen 15 kilometres away from Papiri.” Another source, who simply gave his name as Abuka, said residents of Papiri, Kwana, and Tugan Salama in Agwarra and Borgu LGAs are currently living in fear.

He said: “The Papiri school children, who were recently released from captivity, including my daughter, are further traumatized as they are forced to hide in the bushes with their families whenever reports indicate that the terrorists are nearby, both day and night. “Nevertheless, people are leaving the area in large numbers for fear of losing their lives and property.”