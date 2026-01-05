Niger Killings: Mass Exodus As Terrorists Send Threats

…Villagers scamper for safety, claim no security personnel on ground

Pandemonium in parts of Agwarra and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State as villagers run for safety following news that the terrorists are on the loose again to carry out attacks.

Findings have it that the panic is now widespread around the villages as rumours abound, and no single large town where people can run to for safety.

Some of the villagers from Kwana, the last village of Agwarra Local Government and Tugan Salama after Papiri, before Gufanti, which is in Borgu Local Government Area, who spoke with our correspondent, lamented the absence of security personnel, saying they got threats and hints that the terrorists are about to attack again.

It should be noted that Kasuwan Daji is a small village with a large Wednesday market, and the terrorists set fire to the market and surrounding houses, slaughtering to death 42 men after tying their arms behind their backs.

A villager who spoke in anonymity appealed to the government and relevant security agencies to come to their aid, saying “without security there will be a massive and ongoing loss of life and permanent displacement of large numbers of people”.

“It is clear that pending the elimination of the terrorists and their hideouts in Kanji Game Reserve, there is an immediate need for a large and well-equipped military task force in the area capable of and empowered to pursue, engage and eliminate these terrorists whenever they come out of the Game Reserve again for further attacks”.

Confirming the situation to our Correspondent, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Kontagora, Revd. Father Matthew Kabirat said it is true because parishioners and Priests are currently relocating.

He said, “As I am talking to you, our parishioners and priests are leaving for fear of possible attacks. The security personnel who came after the incident cannot be found.

“There are no signs of help for the people; these terrorists are having a field day, and our people are moving from that axis for fear of either being killed or kidnapped.”

While reeling out the background to the recent attacks that claimed 42 lives, Father Matthew said on the 28th of December 2025, heavily armed terrorists riding approximately 30 motorcycles, with two persons on each motorcycle.

Accordingly, he said, towards the evening of the 3rd January 2026, the terrorists left the Kambari compound near Sokonbora and entered the village of Kasuwan Daji about 8 kilometres from Sokonbora.

“These victims are both Christians and Muslims; they also kidnapped an unknown number of women and children. The fire was so intense that the smoke could be seen 15 Kilometres away at Papiri.”

He explained that the terrorists left their hideout in the Borgu game reserve and travelled through the Kanu Hills and the villages of Sokonbora, Bako-Mission, and Shafaci.

“They crossed into Kebbi State, north of Shafaci, and proceeded to the village of Kaiwa, where they killed five people and set fire to houses and grain stores. They then moved on to Gebe, where they killed two more people.

“On Thursday, 1st of January 2026, the terrorists passed through Shafaci again and burned documents at the Police Station before spending the night in the bush.

“They passed near Bako-Mission and the Tungan Kure junction near Pissa Village on the 2nd of January, where they gave some individuals a telephone number to be delivered to the District Head of Pissa and the Village Head of Sokonbora.

“And at about 10 am on the 2nd January 2026, they entered the Catholic Church compound in Sokonbora and destroyed a crucifix, pictures of the Stations of the Cross, and musical instruments, where they also stole two motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash.

“After leaving Sokonbora, they occupied some Kambari compound nearby where they spent the rest of that day until the afternoon of the next day, 3rd January, 2026, feasting and eating the fowls and goats of the people”.

Speaking also, another source who simply gave his name as Abuka said the people of Papiri, Kwana, and Tugan Salama, both in Agwarra and Borgu LGAs, are currently living in fear.

In his words: “between Sunday, the 28th December 2025, and Saturday, the 3rd January 2026, this group of bandits has been roaming freely without being challenged by security forces.

“As a result, the Papiri school children, who were recently released from captivity, including my daughter, have been further traumatised; as they are forced to hide in the bush with their families whenever reports indicate that the terrorists are nearby, both day and night.”

“Nevertheless, people are evacuating the area in large numbers, abandoning their homes and properties”, he added.

END