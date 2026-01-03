We were camped near a river, threatened with death if we made a noise –Pupils

After spending almost a month in the hands of our captors, it was as if there was no hope in sight but we kept praying and trusting that God will send help our way” said a teacher, Cyril Ibrahim, while narrating their ordeal in captivity. DANIEL ATORI writes on their experiences

After the Federal Government’s delegation led by Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, visit to Kontagora, parents, relatives and authorities of St Mary Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, everyone heaved a sigh of relief following assurances that the children and teachers were doing fine and would return home safely.

The 230 rescued pupils and teachers who were abducted recounted how their hands and legs were tied and were camped near a river. It should be recalled that 100 of the abducted schoolchildren were released last Sunday evening and reunited with their families the following day with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) incharge.

Reports have it that 50 of the children had earlier escaped from the bandits and reunited with their families. Ribadu was represented by Wing Commander Abdullahi Idi Hong who handed over the children to the governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago The NSA disclosed that the rescue operations of the remaining 130 children and teachers were jointly coordinated with the military, Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ibrahim whose hands and legs were tied after an attempt by another victim (not part of Papiri abductees) to escape, said their abductors did not treat them badly except that they were kept in a cage-like cell and allowed out whenever they needed to urinate.

According to him, “we were all sleeping and all of a sudden in the middle of the night we heard the sounds of motorcycles, voices and at that time we were confused.

When I peeped through the window, I realised they were all fully armed and shouting in Hausa, carry as many children as you can because we will make enough money.

“When we tried to block the door they overpowered us, entered our rooms, bound our hands, took our phones, collected other valuables they could get and blindfolded us.

“That was how they matched and lined us out, the little ones were carried on the motorcycles while we, the grown ups, walked on our feet from around 1:30am till almost 12 midnight the next day to the camp they kept us.

“They made us walk in the hot sun, we had sores under our feet even the children, I really pitied them because they were the ones that really suffered.

The experience is not what one can wish for his enemy”. While disclosing that they were fed twice or thrice daily, Ibrahim said “they only fed us with “tuwo masara’ (corn flour) and miyan kokar (soup) and the water they used in preparing the food was from a small river that we crossed”.

He added that their abductors ran shift every four days as some of them were nice while others were mean and treated them badly even threatening them.

“There were times we could not go out to urinate, so some of the younger ones urinated on themselves and they lived like that until the last day we were released. “One thing was very clear, they kept telling us that until their demands were met, they won’t release us.

In fact, when the first set were released, they told us only 100 would be released and we would remain with them until their demands were finally met.”

Narrating their ordeal, Ibrahim said there were other captives from neighbouring states and countries who were also kept in their camp. Our Correspondent gathered that, the children and teachers who were in their undies when they were abducted trekked for over 20 hours barefooted before they arrived their destination.

Ibrahim while commending the school authorities, the government and security agencies for their role in ensuring their safe rescue, appealed for a beef up in security in Papiri, saying “this is the only good school in this local government area that serves more than 50 communities.

We are begging the government to do all it can to ensure this school continues by providing security for us.” A teacher Mrs Hannah Tevi who was abducted alongside her son and her husband who visited them over the weekend told our Correspondent that, they fell sick while in captivity.

According to her, “my husband usually visits us once in a while, and on that fateful day, he visited us on Thursday and on Friday, early in the morning, we were taken away. My son and I fell sick but I am happy that we are freed and back home.

Mrs. Hannah then confirmed that, their abductors conducted headcount when they arrived the camp and that they were 230 including children and teachers.

Her husband, Mr. Tevi, a security man working in Kontagora who was part of the first 100 persons released said the experience was nothing to talk about as the trauma still remains fresh in his memory. Mr. Markus Abuka whose only child was abducted rushed to Minna when the first set of 100 children were rescued but he was disappointed when he realised his only child was not among those released.

He however expressed his joy when he received his daughter who was eventually part of the last set of 130. After reuniting with his daughter, he said although, they (parents) were devastated, that all hope was not lost as they all resorted to prayers and trusting the promise made by the federal government through the NSA who visited.

In a passionate appeal during an interview with Journalists, Bishop Yohanna who is the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State chapter commended the federal and state governments including the security agencies for their prompt response and for ensuring the children and teachers were rescued.

He said, “we thank God for all that happened and we are grateful to everyone who played various roles in ensuring that our children and teachers were rescued. “We are appealing to the governments to establish military outpost and empower the security agencies to always be present in Agwarra.

“The school was established for our children for us to build a better future for them; let us not allow their dreams to die because of this ugly incident”. While commending the Proprietor and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna for his fatherly role and reassurances, he appealed to the government to do all it can to ensure the school still functions as it is the only school that serves almost 60 communities.

“If nothing is done, all our children will be deprived of education. We need security and military outpost so that our children and even us the parents can live freely without fear of being attacked.”

Also recounting their ordeal in the hands of the abductors, some of the students, Florence Michael and Felicia Musa, said they were taken deep into the forest and later camped near a river. Felicia said, “we were taken deep into the forest and bushes before they camped us near a river, and we were made to sleep on a trampoline.

“They said if we made noise, we would be beaten and killed; they said if we were not calm, we would not go back home.”

Another student, Florence said, “we are happy to be back home but we want the government to do all it can to give us security. We want to continue with our education”. It should be recalled that the federal government through the NSA had reiterated the commitment of the security agencies to implement measures to protect the country and its citizens by introducing short-term protection strategies in high-risk areas.

Also, the Niger State governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, who expressed his delight at receiving all the children, thanked President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for their prompt actions in rescuing the children.

The overjoyed Principal of the school, Rev. Sister Felicia Gyang, who was allegedly blamed for reopening the school after a pre-warning circular was issued, said her joy knows no bound as all the children and teachers had returned safely.

According to her “I am the happiest person, I am so happy that this day had come and their return was successful. I am overjoyed, now I can sleep very well. Whatever it is, now all our children and staff had returned and we had been able to reunite them with their families”.