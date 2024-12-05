Niger Junta Takes Control Of French Uranium Mine

Share

French nuclear firm Orano said the military authorities in Niger have taken control of its uranium mining operations in the West African country.

After seizing power in a coup in July last year, Niger’s military rulers said they would revamp rules regulating the mining of raw materials by foreign companies.

In June, they withdrew Orano’s permit to exploit one of the world’s largest uranium deposits. Orano then suspended production.

This marks another escalation in the unravelling relationship between France and Niger, following the expulsion of French troops from its former colony, reports the BBC. Niger’s authorities have not commented on Orano’s statement.

