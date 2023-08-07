Niger: JNI rejects military action against junta

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against taking military action against the junta in Niger Republic. In a statement by Secretary General Khalid Aliyu on Saturday, the group headed by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar expressed concern over the seizure of power through a coup from the democratically elected President Mohamed Bozoum.

It said: “We firmly note the relevance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law to fostering the stability, development and steady progress within nations.

“Without a doubt, these are the cornerstones for good governance because democratic principles and the rule of law prevent arbitrary use of force and power and ensure consistency with international human rights, norms and standards.”

The group commended the efforts so far undertaken by President Bola Tinubu, particularly the initiation of a dialogue process, aimed at resolving the crisis in the Sahel country. It said: “While this attempt may not have yielded the desired results, it demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful resolutions. “We acknowledge that dialogue is an invaluable tool in preventing further bloodshed and instability within the Sahel Region, which has many political and security uncertainties. “Nevertheless, we wish to raise a word of caution against pursuing military action as a means to restore democracy.”

According to the body, the interlaced landscape of the northern states of Nigeria and the Niger Republic necessitates a more cautious and thoughtful action and approach. The JNI said with several northern states sharing borders with Niger, military intervention could have unintended consequences that might impact the peace and stability of both nations. “We believe strongly that dialogue, cooperation and negotiation are the most effective means to establish lasting peace and stability in the region,” it said.