Niger: It’s Hasty To Say Ecowas Won’t Deploy Troops –Military Source

As opinions remains divided on the propriety or otherwise of deploying force against the military junta in the Republic of Niger, military sources have said all options remained open. A group of military officers led by General Abdouraha- mane Tchiani had ousted the President Mohamed Bazoum- led government, after a successful coup d’etat on July 26 2023.

Consequently, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had handed down a one-week ultimatum to the junta, to restore democratic order, or be forced out by a contingent, which the sub-regional body said was on standby.

While many had cautioned the Nigerian-led body against the use of force to “cure” the aberration in the landlocked country, others supported the move, warning that anything to the contrary may encourage further disruption of civil rule in West Africa.

Those seeking a negotiated settlement of the conundrum in the Francophone nation, predicate their position on the possibility of a confrontation with certain western powers, the result of which may be un-predictable.

In the last three years, the sub-region had experienced forceful takeover of power in four countries, viz Mali (May 24, 2021); Burkina Faso (Janu- ary 23 2022); The Gambia (20 December, 2022), and Niger.

In the wake of the latest putsch, Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexei Shebarshin, was quoted to have said that Kremlin “opposes a military solution to the conflict, Russia has no plans to use its armed forces in Niger”. The United States (US), as well as France, have military bases in Niger, one of the Sahel countries. A highly-placed military source, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said it will be “hasty” to say the ECOWAS will not deploy its contingent in Niger.

His words: “It will be hasty to say ECOWAS will not deploy troops, since talks are ongoing, and Defence Chiefs of member-nations have continued to assure the world of their readiness to move in standby forces.

“Again, let me caution a section of the public against the erroneous impression that the NA (Nigerian Army) in particular, and the AFN (Armed Forces of Nigeria) in general, may not have the required strength and equipment for a possible invasion, in view of ongoing military operations across the country.

“The Nigerian Military has the capacity and capability to deploy troops at short notice, notwithstanding ongoing kinetic, and non-kinetic operations across the six geo-political zones of the country.”