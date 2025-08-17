Niger: Gridlock Stalls Movement Between Mokwa, Bida, Agaie Roads

Commuters and articulated vehicles have been stranded on the over 113 kilometres road between Mokwa and Bida local government areas of Niger state for several hours following the bad state of the Agaie road, which has been under construction.

Some of the drivers who spoke to our Correspondent said the gridlock was caused by the bad road in Agaie, as the heavy presence of articulated vehicles stalled movements from Mokwa town to Agaie through Bida, as drivers manoeuvred to find their way, and as the rains worsened the situation.

The journey, which would have taken less than one hour and thirty minutes, now takes between six and eight hours, depending on the level of orderliness.

Sunday Telegraph report that passengers and vehicles travelling from the South to the North and vice versa could not find alternative routes

One of the tanker drivers, Suleiman Abubakar, said, “I have been here since morning, and you know it is a single lane; if I carried perishable goods, they would have been wasted by now.

“We are appealing to the Federal and State Governments to urgently come to the aid of the state by fixing these federal roads across the state in order to ease movements”.

A passenger, Taju Olasukanmi, who was returning from Kwara state, said he left Ilorin at 7 am and ought to have arrived in Minna, the state capital, around 1 pm, but still caught up ill about 6 pm.